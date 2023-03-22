McLennan County deputies on Monday charged a Ross man, who had been jailed since March 5 on suspicion of arson, in an separate arson case from last year.

Deputies arrested Tony Ace Morosky, 41, on March 5 in connection with a mobile home fire that day in the 3300 block of Ross Road, in Ross. The charge added Monday is in connection to a fire at another building May 30, 2022, also in the 3300 block of Ross Road, according to his charging affidavit. McLennan County had filed a tax lien on the property where the building burned last year, and Morosky owned the building, the affidavit says.

"Morosky stated he used a 'torch' lighter from the gas station and lit his clothes on fire at his house and then left," his affidavit says of the fire earlier this month at the mobile home, which he did not own.

Morosky told investigators he also set the structure fire on May 30, 2022.

Morosky remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at a total of $125,000 on a first-degree felony arson charge from the March 5 incident and a second-degree felony charge of arson from the 2022 incident.