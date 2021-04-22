Assault, slurs against Asian American student under investigation by Waco police, Baylor

“We grieve with our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) neighbors, brothers and sisters in the midst of what has been an intense year of anti-Asian sentiment and violence," according to a university statement. "We are constantly reminded that racism is not merely a black and white issue; it affects all of us. As fellow bearers of the image of God, our AAPI students are part of our Baylor Family, and we especially will not stand for such sentiment, bias or violence within our community.”

The Baylor statement also urges any student who has experienced any relevant incidents to report them through the Equity Office and law enforcement.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the university has worked hard on making sure students are able to easily report any incidents through a centralized reporting system called Report It, which allows information to reach the right office.

Fogleman also said the university has an extensive Civil Rights Policy under the Equity Office that it uses to address situations such as the incident reported, which includes a detailed investigation.

Amid a rise in attacks against the Asian community, Baylor associate sociology professor Jerry Park said he urges Asian American students to not stop taking up space and to advocate for diversity.