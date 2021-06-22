 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assault suspect accused of assaulting Beverly Hills officer during arrest
0 comments

Assault suspect accused of assaulting Beverly Hills officer during arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

A Beverly Hills police officer was struck multiple times while trying to detain a man who attempted to resist arrest by kneeing the officer, police said.

John Edward Ramirez

Ramirez 

An officer responded to a report of an assault around 12:45 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 3500 block of Memorial Drive, where the suspect was still on the scene. A male had called the police to report that he had been assaulted by another man.

John Edward Ramirez Jr., of Beverly Hills, showed signs of aggression towards the responding officer and would not comply with verbal directions and the officer's attempts to de-escalate the situation, a police department news release stated.

The man who had called the police was inside the house, and Ramirez kept re-entering the home, so the officer attempted to physically detain Ramirez, police said. According to the press release, Ramirez resisted and struck the officer intentionally multiple times with his knee, hitting him on his upper left thigh.

An additional officer arrived on the scene and helped fully detain Ramirez, who was taken into custody. The man inside the house reported that Ramirez had assaulted him by punching him in the shoulder.

Ramirez was taken to McLennan County Jail and charged with assault family violence and assault on a peace officer. He was released on Monday after posting a $7,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert