Assault suspect accused of assaulting Beverly Hills officer during arrest

A Beverly Hills police officer was struck multiple times while trying to detain a man who attempted to resist arrest by kneeing the officer, police said.

An officer responded to a report of an assault around 12:45 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 3500 block of Memorial Drive, where the suspect was still on the scene. A male had called the police to report that he had been assaulted by another man.

John Edward Ramirez Jr., of Beverly Hills, showed signs of aggression towards the responding officer and would not comply with verbal directions and the officer's attempts to de-escalate the situation, a police department news release stated.

The man who had called the police was inside the house, and Ramirez kept re-entering the home, so the officer attempted to physically detain Ramirez, police said. According to the press release, Ramirez resisted and struck the officer intentionally multiple times with his knee, hitting him on his upper left thigh.

An additional officer arrived on the scene and helped fully detain Ramirez, who was taken into custody. The man inside the house reported that Ramirez had assaulted him by punching him in the shoulder.

Ramirez was taken to McLennan County Jail and charged with assault family violence and assault on a peace officer. He was released on Monday after posting a $7,000 bond.

