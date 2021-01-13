Attempted ATM theft in Gatesville may be linked to others in area

Gatesville police are investigating a failed ATM theft Wednesday they believe may be linked to similar attempts in the area, along with the stolen pickup suspects left at the scene.

Gatesville police and Coryell County Sheriff's deputies went to a Bancorp South location in the 2500 block of Business Highway 36 at 5:34 a.m. after a passerby reported a Ford F-250 parked "suspiciously" and several people trying to break into an ATM, according to a press release. When the caller slowed their vehicle down and turned around to get a better look, the suspects fled on foot, leaving the truck, according to the press release.

The suspects were able to force the front of the machine open but were not able to access any money, the press release states. The truck’s ignition had been tampered with, and officers found out it had been stolen from a Gatesville hotel the previous night.

“Investigators are currently combing through video from multiple businesses as well as other evidence in an attempt to identify these suspects,” the press release states. “Investigators also believe that these individuals may be linked to other ATM burglaries in the Central Texas area."