Attorney charged with murder-for-hire dies in motorcycle accident

A former Waco attorney arrested a year ago in a murder-for-hire scheme died Thursday in a motorcycle accident near her home, sources close to her said.

Chelsea Tijerina, 33, died after a wreck in Hays County, south of Austin, said her attorney, Jessi Freud.

Tijerina was arrested alongside Seth Sutton, 46, in May 2020 on solicitation of capital murder charges and was accused of plotting to hire a hitman to kill Tijerina’s ex-husband, Waco attorney Marcus Daniel Beaudin. Beaudin had been arrested earlier in 2020 on child molestation allegations.

According to affidavits, Sutton had solicited an undercover officer on May 14 to kill Beaudin and discussed the officer leaving town after committing the murder. Beaudin had been arrested in February 2020 on felony charge of indecency with a child. According to Woodway police, Beaudin was charged with having improper sexual contact with a 10-year-old female family member. Beaudin was released after posting a $20,000 bond.