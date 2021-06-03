Attorney for ex-Baylor student Jacob Anderson seeks co-defendants' lawsuit settlement figures

Baylor suspended the fraternity after the allegations came to light. Anderson's case, plus the ongoing scandal spawned numerous lawsuits against the school and an NCAA investigation and resulted in the firing of Baylor football coach Art Briles and the removal of Kenneth Starr as president.

Anderson's attorney in the civil lawsuit, Michael Minton, of Fort Worth, asked Menard to compel Dunnam and Dunn to supplement ongoing discovery materials with dollar amounts from those defendants who have settled with Donna Doe, which Minton referred to as the lawsuit's "low-hanging fruit."

Minton argued that civil procedure rules and case law are clear that he is entitled to the settlement amounts and charged "pure gamesmanship" by the plaintiffs' attorneys as the only reason they are withholding the agreement totals.

"Mr. Dunnam says, 'I just don't want to do it,' Minton told the judge via teleconference. "Well, 'I just don't want to do it' doesn't really cut it. … We are entitled to the whole enchilada. We are entitled to know what money is being paid in settlement of these cases."

Dunnam and Dunn did not disagree. However, they argued that now is not the appropriate time to disclose them and said it could interfere with ongoing settlement discussions in the remaining cases.