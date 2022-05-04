Austin man convicted, sentenced to 50 years in second trial for Waco robbery and assaulting an officer

A Waco jury found an Austin man guilty Wednesday of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault of a peace officer and evading arrest, stemming from an Aug. 19, 2019, altercation with an off-duty Waco police officer at Richland Mall during a robbery.

They quickly sentenced Andre Duane Boyd, 48, of Austin, to 50 years for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Boyd's stun-gun defense theory, which led to a deadlocked jury during his first trial in March on the robbery and assault charges failed to connect with this jury.

"I borrowed the 'Taser defense' from my client," Boyd's defense attorney Alan Bennett said after closing arguments Wednesday.

Bennett argued during the defense phase, and reiterated in closing, that after receiving several 10,000s of volts from a stun gun four times, Boyd "could no longer control his bodily functions."

The defense attorney argued Boyd was not legally responsible for anything but the theft of $789 worth of clothing from the Dillard's department store. During closing, Bennett asked the jury to find Boyd guilty of only the lesser included charge of theft and not the three charges of which the jury did convict him.

During the trial, Boyd admitted to taking crack in Austin the morning of the robbery. He went on to say that his dealer asked him to run an errand in Belton. He ended up in Waco.

"This was the kind of information (we) would have tried to get him to say during cross (examination)," prosecutors Will Gray and Duncan Widmann said after the verdict.

Bennett and his client also stated during the trial that Boyd was a career thief and he only stole from businesses whose policy was not to pursue a thief.

"What this man from Austin didn't count on was trying to steal in a community where law and order still matters," Gray said during closing.

Gray and Widmann added the felony evading arrest charge after the March trail.

They put Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Roy Luna on the witness stand during the prosecution phase of the trail. Luna was working security at the Dillard’s, confronted Boyd during the robbery and received painful injuries to a leg during Boyd’s attempt to flee in an SUV.

Prosecutors and witnesses, with the aid of security video and other video, told the jury during prosecution phase that Luna, who was wearing a his police badge, spoke to Boyd as he was walking out of the store with clothing he had not paid for.

Gray and Widmann said during closing arguments that Boyd argued, resisted, and while attempting to flee in an SUV dragged Luna outside the vehicle, endangering his life and injuring his leg. Prosecutors said Luna had attempted to stun Boyd at least two or three times.

Bennett said Boyd received a fourth shock while in the SUV and that all of the stun-attempts together made him legally responsible only for the theft.

Gray said during closing that Luna, who was being dragged and trying to keep his legs from getting run over by the SUV’s wheels, could have tried to stun Boyd again just to stay alive.

Prosecutors said several times during closing that Boyd chose to steal the clothing from the Dillard's and chose not to go quietly with Luna.

"It was only Boyd's hands on the steering wheel and the gear shift," Gray said.

No one else pushed the gas pedal, both prosecutors emphasized during closing arguments.

Unlike the March jury, the jury on Wednesday did not find reasonable doubt in Boyd and Bennett’s stun-gun defense that deadlocked that first jury. The jury Wednesday found him guilty and sentenced him 50 years for each charge.

Because of Boyd’s status as a repeat offender, longer sentences were available to the jury and they chose 50 years for each charge.

