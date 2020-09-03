Authorities: DNA connects McLennan County inmate with 2003 Lubbock murder

Lubbock County authorities Thursday served a first-degree murder warrant on a McLennan County jail inmate, saying that a DNA sample taken here tied him to the death of a San Antonio woman 17 years ago.

Andy Castillo, 57, of Lubbock, has been housed in McLennan County Jail since January on several felony counts of criminal solicitation of aggravated sexual assault of a child and stalking, after he allegedly made online threats to Waco-area real estate agents and their children.

"This shows how dangerous this can be, when you are out there working some of these case when you think you are just trying to arrest a sex buyer, but you don't know you might have run up on a killer," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci, the department's head human trafficking detective, arrested Castillo for allegedly making a series of harrassing and sexually explicit phone calls targeting Waco real estate agents. During the investigation, Castillo was tied to similar offenses in several different states when he was arrested in his Lubbock apartment.