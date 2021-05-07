Authorities searching Lake Waco after suspected drowning

From staff reports
Public safety agencies Friday were searching Lake Waco after a 23-year-old Waco man reportedly went missing after a Thursday night outing on a Jet Ski.
Families of the man and of the friends that were with him Thursday night stood on the shore at Twin Bridges Park watching the rescue boats Friday morning.
Waco police announced around 9:15 p.m. Thursday that they were joining the Waco Fire Department to search a male who had been aboard a watercraft that flipped. The search resumed around 7 a.m., witnesses said.
Police said the missing man was believed not to be wearing a life jacket.
