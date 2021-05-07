 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities searching Lake Waco after suspected drowning
0 comments

Authorities searching Lake Waco after suspected drowning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Waco search

Family members and friends watch rescue boats at Twin Bridges Park on Friday.

 Amaris Rodriguez, Tribune-Herald

Public safety agencies Friday were searching Lake Waco after a 23-year-old Waco man reportedly went missing after a Thursday night outing on a Jet Ski.

Families of the man and of the friends that were with him Thursday night stood on the shore at Twin Bridges Park watching the rescue boats Friday morning.

Waco police announced around 9:15 p.m. Thursday that they were joining the Waco Fire Department to search a male who had been aboard a watercraft that flipped. The search resumed around 7 a.m., witnesses said.

Police said the missing man was believed not to be wearing a life jacket. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta mayor Bottoms won't seek second term

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert