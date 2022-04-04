 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Autopsy: Body found in sunken car was that of missing Waco woman

river (copy)

Divers worked Jan. 19 to pull a car from the Brazos River. The body has been identified as that of a missing Waco woman.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald, file

An autopsy has allowed police to identify the body of a Waco woman found in a vehicle that was recovered from the Brazos River on Jan. 19, Waco police officials announced Monday.

Police said the body was that of Stephanie Torres, who went missing in 2017 and had been the focus of a search by family and police.

The medical examiner performing the autopsy determined the cause of death inconclusive, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

In the initial search for Torres, it was reported to officers that she may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she disappeared, the statement reads.

Police searched for Torres after she was reported missing but every lead came up empty, Shipley stated. The case was suspended in February 2019.

Shortly after noon Jan. 19, Waco officers were notified that a team of divers from Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles  in the Brazos River, the statement reads.

The Waco Police Department, assisted by the Waco Fire Department Dive Team, recovered Torres’ car from the Brazos River on Jan. 19, according to the statement.

Authorities recovered two of the cars. No other bodies were found, according to Shipley.

Investigators found a stolen vehicle reported in 2013 that matched the second recovered car.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

