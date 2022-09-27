Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues

Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities' account that he died of suicide by hanging.

Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.

A Texas Rangers investigation into Evans' death, requested by the sheriff's office, remains open, active and ongoing, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Monday. Neither the Texas Rangers nor the sheriff's office had any new comment on the open case.

Waco police arrested Evans around 6 p.m. June 3, after a domestic disturbance call in the 1300 block of North 65th Street, a police spokesperson said at the time. When officers arrived at the house, they found a woman with visible injuries, and they took Evans into custody, according to police officials.

Evans was booked into jail around 7 p.m., and corrections officers placed Evans in a room across from the booking desk where they monitored him and also talked to him several times, authorities said at the time.

Corrections officers discovered Evans' self-harm attempt around 7:50 p.m., authorities said at the time. He was taken alive to an area hospital where he died around midnight, according to news reports.

The autopsy report for Evans indicates contusions on both of his hands and abrasions on both knees, but no fractures in hands, arms, legs or feet. Evans also had a contusion on his forehead but no skull fractures, according to the autopsy report written by Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, director and chief medical examiner of the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office.

Barnard's report indicates Evans had no broken ribs or fractures in his spine. He found a "superficial laceration" on Evans' liver and a contusion on the heart.

"The injury to the liver and heart appear to be associated with CPR," Barnard wrote.

The injuries to Evans’ neck were consistent with hanging and CPR, Barnard found. He recorded Evans' manner of death as suicide.

Evans' prior criminal record in McLennan County shows only one prior misdemeanor conviction on a drug charge, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

For that charge, Evans entered a negotiated plea and received a sentence of 120 days in the county jail with additional credit for 52 days. He served one day in jail and received credit for the balance of his sentence.