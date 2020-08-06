Autopsy details toddler Frankie Gonzalez's violent death

Child Protective Services records show Villalon was not supposed to be left alone and unsupervised with Frankie and his two sisters as part of a family plan agreement with CPS. Villalon previously was stripped of her parental rights to six other children because of neglect and drug abuse, but CPS officials were allowing her visits with her youngest three children as long as she was supervised.

Gonzalez, who also is jailed on an immigration hold, told authorities he went to work and left Villalon alone with the children because he thought she was doing better dealing with her drug abuse, according to an arrest affidavit. The couple had separated for a time but had been living together again for about a month at the time of Frankie's death.

Gonzalez signed a CPS agreement promising not to leave the children alone with Villalon and to alert authorities if she “threatened to take the children unsupervised,” police reported at the time of his arrest.

Frankie was born in prison while Villalon was serving a sentence for violating her probation for burglary. Lundquist testified at the CPS hearing Thursday that in his 21 years as an officer, he had never seen such a "coordinated and multi-faceted response" from the community and various law enforcement agencies after Villalon reported Frankie missing.