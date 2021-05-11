Axtell family seeks justice after dog shot in backyard

An Axtell family is grieving after their golden retriever, Jack, was fatally shot over Mother’s Day weekend in their backyard.
Jessica Millsaps said the family had gone camping at Speegleville Park on Lake Waco and decided to check on their 18-month-old dog on at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday through a video surveillance camera they had set up in the backyard.
“We do that quite often when we go camping,” Millsaps said.
However, this time the family did not find Jack playing in the yard like they normally do.
“We did see Jack lying in the backyard and we called his name several times and he wouldn't get up,” Millsaps said, her voice cracking.
They played back earlier video footage and could hear a gunshot, Millsaps said.
“You see him just fall to the ground so we knew he had been shot," she said. "There was no question about it.”
In a Facebook post, Millsaps wrote that someone could be seen walking around their neighbor's yard but that the footage is blurry because of the distance.
Since the family was out of town, Millsaps had her mother go to the house to check on the dog while the family packed up and headed home. When she arrived, her mom confirmed Jack was dead.
“It was devastating and not something you would ever expect to happen,” Millsaps said.
The family called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, which sent a deputy to investigate, and they also filed an animal cruelty report. Millsaps said an officer took statements from her as well as pictures of the dog and the scene.
She said telling her children about Jack’s death was painful.
“My 9-year-old just lost it. He fell to the ground. It was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was tell my son that his furry best friend had died,” Millsaps said.
The family buried Jack in their backyard.
“My child is scared to get out of the bus and walk up the driveway to get home because he is scared that someone would shoot him,” Millsaps said. “Not only did we lose our pet but it is a serious safety issue now. I don’t want to let my kids go out and play without us because anything can happen.”
Millsaps said she received a call from the sheriff’s office Tuesday and was told an investigator had been assigned to the case.
“He sounded pretty confident that he would get to the bottom of this," she said. "He said that they deal more often with these cases than one would expect.”
Millsaps said she is disheartened this would happen in her community.
The family hopes investigators will be able to serve justice to the person they believe took “advantage of an opportunity to get rid of our dog.”
Millsaps said she remembers Jack as a happy dog. One of her favorite memories of Jack was this past February, when he jumped into a flat-bottom boat her husband was towing around the snowy yard with her children.
Sheriff's Cpt. Steve January confirmed an investigation had been launched into the incident but said no information could be released at this time.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office was not able to be reached for comment on the investigation.