Axtell family seeks justice after dog shot in backyard

“It was devastating and not something you would ever expect to happen,” Millsaps said.

The family called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, which sent a deputy to investigate, and they also filed an animal cruelty report. Millsaps said an officer took statements from her as well as pictures of the dog and the scene.

She said telling her children about Jack’s death was painful.

“My 9-year-old just lost it. He fell to the ground. It was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was tell my son that his furry best friend had died,” Millsaps said.

The family buried Jack in their backyard.

“My child is scared to get out of the bus and walk up the driveway to get home because he is scared that someone would shoot him,” Millsaps said. “Not only did we lose our pet but it is a serious safety issue now. I don’t want to let my kids go out and play without us because anything can happen.”

Millsaps said she received a call from the sheriff’s office Tuesday and was told an investigator had been assigned to the case.