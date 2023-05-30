Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Axtell man Tuesday on a Bellmead warrant charging online solicitation of a minor, nearly three years after he was arrested on the same charge in a separate case.

Deputies arrested Preston Lee Finley, 39, on the second-degree felony Bellmead warrant Tuesday. Finley is facing another online solicitation of a minor charge stemming from a 2020 arrest, a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle stemming from a 2021 arrest and a burglary of habitation charge stemming from Falls County, McLennan County court records show.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said deputies were searching for Finley to serve his outstanding warrants and found him hiding in the closet of a house in the 1700 block of Longhorn Parkway in Axtell.

Court documents on the 2020 and 2021 arrests say Finley was due in court on Nov. 28, 2022, for a “trial or other judicial proceeding requiring defendant's presence” and failed to appear. He remained in jail Tuesday on bond totaling $530,000.

The charges Finley is facing stem from multiple agencies. The unauthorized use of a vehicle charge comes from Waco police, the 2020 solicitation charge comes from Woodway police, and the new online solicitation charge comes from Bellmead police.

Finley’s arrest warrant from Bellmead says he messaged a social media account in July of last year that he believed belonged to a 16-year-old girl, but was instead a Bellmead police officer. The warrant says Finley was made aware that he was speaking with a 16-year-old girl, but still sent the account sexually explicit images and requested images of the girl.

Finley also described sexual acts he wanted to perform on the 16-year-old and asked to meet up with her, the warrant says.

According to an October 1, 2020, Facebook post by the Woodway Public Safety Department, Finley was arrested in much the same way nearly three years ago. Finley sent photos of his genitals, asked for photos of a girl and described sexual acts he wanted to perform on her, the post and court documents say.

Court records show Finley pleaded guilty to continuous violence against the family, a Class A misdemeanor, in 2018 and was sentenced to 270 days in county jail. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to both debit card abuse and theft between $3,000 and $25,000. Both were state jail felonies, and according to court documents he was sentenced to nine months in county jail.