Baby Frankie's death ruled a homicide

Court documents show Gonzalez signed a Department of Family and Protective Services agreement promising not to leave the children alone with Villalon and to alert authorities if she “threatened to take the children unsupervised.”

Villalon led police to Frankie’s body the day after she fabricated a story that the 2-year-old disappeared during a family outing to Cameron Park. Her report prompted a widespread search for the boy and a statewide Amber Alert.

Waco police have said they think Frankie, who was born in prison while Villalon was serving a sentence for violating her probation for burglary, died May 28 while in Villalon’s care and that she kept his body at her home for two days before placing him in the trash bin near a church on Park Lake Drive.

Villalon’s attorney, Susan Shafer, declined comment Monday.

McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said he is waiting for the final autopsy report “to make final evaluations” about how to proceed with the case.

Lorenzo Gonzalez’s attorney, Phil Martinez, said his client remains “torn up” over the death of his son.