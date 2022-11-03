Baby Frankie's father pushes for speedy trial, mother asks for more time

The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales sought more time Thursday to build her defense, while the child's father requested his case go to trial quickly.

Laura Jane Villalon remains under indictment on charges of capital murder and injury to a child in the death of her 2-year-old son, who was found battered and dead in a dumpster in the summer of 2020, after police reported Villalon had falsely claimed he went missing. The boy's father, Lorenzo Gonzales, is under indictment on a charge of abandoning a child, accused of breaking a Child Protective Services agreement to not leave Frankie and two of his siblings alone with Villalon.

Gonzales’ attorney, Phil Martinez, said during his status conference Thursday in Waco's 19th State District Court that Gonzales is growing frustrated and does not want to wait on Villalon to be tried for his case to move forward. Martinez requested a speedy trial.

Judge Thomas West tentatively scheduled a trial for March 20, pending the return of results from a DNA test related to the case. Martinez told the judge of the pending test but did not specify the nature of the DNA being tested.

Villalon's attorney, Russ Hunt Sr., said before Villalon's hearing that her defense team is still in the investigation phase, determining what evidence it has and tying up loose ends before meeting with a prosecutor and providing evidence in Villalon’s defense. He said there are a number of questions that remain, but declined to go into detail.

Hunt said Villalon’s team of lawyers, a mitigation specialist and private investigators are working to resolve the case without the necessity of a trial, which he hopes they can avoid.

During Thursday's hearing, Hunt told West his team is waiting for the results of additional testing, the nature of which was not discussed, and asked that another status conference be scheduled in another 90 days. West granted the motion, scheduling the conference on the same date as Gonzales' tentative trial setting.

On June 1, 2020, Villalon reported Frankie missing during a visit to Cameron Park, prompting an Amber Alert and bringing together the Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, the Waco Fire Department, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and community members for an hourslong search of the area. The next morning, Villalon was arrested after police reported she led them to the trash bin near Park Lake Baptist Church where she disposed of Frankie’s body.

Officials later reported Frankie passed away May 28, 2020, while in Villalon’s custody, and his autopsy report revealed he died of homicidal violence, citing injuries to his head, arms, legs and ribs that he incurred weeks or months before his death.

Gonzales was arrested in mid-June after police reported he had left Frankie and two of his siblings with Villalon, in violation of a previous CPS agreement. The agreement indicated Frankie and his two sisters were not to be left unsupervised with Villalon because of her criminal record and history of substance abuse.

In January, both parents surrendered their rights to Frankie’s younger and older sisters, including one child who Gonzales learned after a paternity test mid-2021 is not his biological daughter.

Gonzales and Villalon have remained in McLennan County Jail awaiting trial.