The mother of Baby Frankie, a Waco toddler found dead with significant injuries in June 2020, is expected soon to plead guilty to murder and receive a 50-year prison sentence, officials said.

Laura Jane Villalon, who is under indictment on a capital murder charge in the case, is expected enter the plea during a hearing May 4 in exchange for the lesser charge and 50-year sentence.

“I fully expect her to plead to Murder,” Villalon’s defense attorney, Russ Hunt Sr., said by email Wednesday.

Villalon gave birth to Frankie Gonzales while she was in prison in 2018 on a burglary conviction. On June 1, 2020, officials reported she told police Frankie, age 2, had gone missing during a family outing at Cameron Park, prompting a frantic public search and an Amber Alert. The next day, she led Waco detectives to the boy’s body in a dumpster off Park Lake Drive and said he had died days earlier, prompting her arrest, police said at the time. She has since remained in McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $1.5 million.

Waco police believe Frankie died May 28, 2020, while in the care of Villalon, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. Pathologists who conducted an autopsy reported the toddler died from homicidal violence including blunt force injuries.

District Attorney Josh Tetens said his office would defer comments until Villalon has entered the guilty plea and a wavier of appeal has been signed.

Villalon remains charged with capital murder for now, Hunt said by email.

“Part of the plea papers will be a document that says the State is agreeing to let (Villalon) plea to Murder rather than Capital Murder IF she continues with her plea to Murder,” Hunt wrote.

If she would refuse to enter a guilty plea to murder, the state would no longer be bound by the agreement and she would likely go to trial for capital murder, Hunt said.

Texas law provides for the death penalty or a life sentence in capital murder cases, while the maximum sentence state law provides for a first-degree felony, including murder, is life in prison.

At the time of Frankie’s death, his father, Lorenzo Gonzales, had primary custody of the boy and his two older sisters and had agreed in a Child Protective Services order not to leave them with Villalon unsupervised, officials have said. Gonzales, 31, of Waco, pleaded guilty in March to child abandonment and injury to a child and received concurrent 10-year sentences. Before Gonzales' arrest, he told investigators he thought Villalon was doing better and it would be safe to leave the children with her while he was at work, police reported.

Villalon and Gonzales gave up their parental rights to Frankie’s two sisters in January 2022, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.