Baby Frankie's parents surrender parental rights to his siblings, avoid termination trial

However, Martinez, who has not hired an attorney and who missed a pretrial hearing Wednesday, is still set for trial in the termination proceedings Tuesday in Waco's 74th State District Court.

Court officials have not heard from Martinez and are unsure if he plans to attend Tuesday's jury selection process. If he does not, court officials will determine then how to proceed.

Before Frankie's death, Gonzalez had primary custody of the two girls and Frankie, who was born while Villalon was in prison. He promised CPS workers he would not leave the children alone with Villalon without authorized supervision, according to records filed in the case. He has told police he thought Villalon was progressing in her fight against drug abuse, and therefore, he deemed it safe to leave them alone with her while he went to work.

Robert Stem Jr., who represented Gonzalez in the termination case, said Gonzalez helped raise the two girls and considered both his own, even after he learned that one was not his biological child.