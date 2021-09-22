Backyard Bar Stage and Grill sued in separate lawsuits

The lawsuit also seeks a temporary restraining order and injunction ordering the bar owners, attorneys and insurance carrier to preserve photographs, videos, emails, text messages, voice mails and other records that might be considered evidence in the case.

Aziz said he filed the suit so quickly in an attempt to preserve evidence.

"We obviously are still in the investigation stage," Aziz said. "We are trying to figure out how much alcohol was served to the driver and over what period of time. But overall, we have seen an uptick in drunken driving accidents, and obviously, the driver plays a role in that. But in a lot of instances, so do the bars. That is the purpose of this investigation. In addition to the driver, what was the role of the bar and the bartenders?"

The car rolled over several times about 7 p.m. Sept. 12 near West Birch Street in Elm Mott, according to Department of Public Safety reports. Rodriguez lost consciousness and suffered a possible traumatic brain injury, a shattered arm, broken ribs and a dislocated hip. She spent several days in the intensive care unit and remains hospitalized, Aziz said Wednesday.

Her friends, Cirilo Mendez and Elmer Servin, both 22 and both from Waco, died from their injuries. Suarez also was hospitalized with serious injuries.