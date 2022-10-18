Bail for McGregor shooting suspect set at $4.5 million

The suspect in the McGregor shooting deaths of three adults and two teens three weeks ago was released from the hospital and booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday.

A judge set bail for Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 34, of McGregor, at $4.5 million on suspicion of two charges of capital murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Jaimes-Hernandez’ jail record also lists an immigration detainer from the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, usually an indicator that the inmate is not in the U.S. legally. When Texas Department of Public Safety first announced Jaimes-Hernandez as the suspect on Sept. 29, the press release listed him as a Mexican national.

Warrants and affidavits released Friday showed that Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, the lead investigator, had filed two charges of capital murder against Jaimes-Hernandez on Oct. 12.

An 8-year-old boy saw Jaimes-Hernandez, his father, shoot his mother, Monica Delgado, 38, in their home at 903 S. Monroe Ave. in McGregor on the evening of Sept. 28, one affidavit says. The boy saw Jaimes-Hernandez holding the black, gray and white handgun to shoot Delgado as well as his two teenaged half-siblings, Miguel Avila and Natallie Avila, the affidavit says.

Security video captured images of a man matching the description of Jaimes-Hernandez appearing to shoot his next-door neighbors about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 29, Lorena “Lori” Aviles, 47, and her adult daughter Natalie Aviles, 20, the second affidavit says.

Hatfield wrote that Jaimes-Hernandez did not waive his right to remain silent and participate in an interview.

McGregor police officers shot and wounded Jaimes-Hernandez while he was shooting at a third neighbor who stood on a second-floor balcony at 801 S. Monroe Ave, according to a search warrant.

Jaimes-Hernandez was treated and taken to an area hospital, where he remained under custody of McLennan County Sheriff’s Office personnel until Monday, officials said.

Jaimes-Hernandez appears to have experienced some loss of movement after the officer shot him, authorities have said.