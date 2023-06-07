A man on supervised release after a federal bank robbery conviction in 2018 has been charged with sexual assault of a child in McLennan County.

Jason Matthew Skaggs, 41, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, and solicitation of a prostitute.

According to Skaggs’ arrest warrant, the alleged victim and relatives called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in early May to report she had been sexually assaulted in late April.

The warrant says on the day of the assault, Skaggs was at the house of the alleged victim, who was younger than 17 at the time, to tattoo her mother and aunt, and as it got late, he was offered the living room couch to sleep on. The child got up in later in the night to get a snack, and a few minutes after returning to her room, Skaggs entered and ordered her to perform oral sex on him, the warrant says.

The warrant says she said no, but Skaggs became angry and insisted, and sexually assaulted her.

Joe Scaramucci, a detective with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff's office arrested Skaggs on the solicitation of prostitution charge May 16 in a sting operation.

Scaramucci said Skaggs was released on $3,000 bond the next day, but was later brought back to jail on two warrants: a local warrant issued June 1 charging sexual assault of a child, and a federal warrant stemming from his May 16 arrest, charging him with violating the terms of his parole from a 2018 bank robbery conviction.

Skaggs was sentenced in May 2018 to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to robbing a Bank of America on South General Bruce Drive in Temple in 2017, U.S. District Court records show. He also was ordered to spend 180 days at a residential reentry center after leaving prison.

His arrest affidavit from the bank robbery says Skaggs entered the bank and handed the teller a note that said "In 20 seconds I will be leaving with all the big bills in your drawer. Clean bills no devices. Get the money, raise no alarm and nothing will jeopardize the safety of this establishment.” The affidavit says he took $2,217 during the robbery.

The affidavit says Skaggs was arrested two days later in Temple after Temple police found him at a gas station. The affidavit says Skaggs fled from officers before being arrested, and officers were able to identify him as the robber due to a distinct tattoo on his left hand.

The Tribune-Herald previously reported that Skaggs was a former homeless man who said he robbed the bank because he was hungry, homeless and desperate. A 2018 article about his sentencing says Skaggs told the judge handling the case he had buried the money he stole and forgot where it was buried.

Skaggs remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $20,000 on the sexual assault of a child charge.