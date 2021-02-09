Baylor Law graduate appointed new U.S. Attorney for Western District of Texas

Baylor Law School Dean Brad Toben said school officials are proud of Hoff and her accomplishments.

"We are so proud that Ashley, a Baylor lawyer, has been appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District," Toben said. "The position is one of great responsibility in federal prosecution and representation of the United States in civil litigation. The U.S. Attorney’s position calls for a person of pristine integrity who has a proven devotion to the rule of law and the fair administration of justice. Ashley is a superb appointment. She will serve with distinction and honor."

After starting in 1995 as an assistant district attorney in Harris County, Hoff became a special assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Texas, prosecuting cases in a federal crime reduction program that became a model for the current Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which coordinates local, state and federal officials and resources to identify and target "the most pressing violent crime issues in a community." Then, as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District, she "was responsible for handling national security investigations as part of a counterterrorism unit created after the events of September 11, 2001," according to the press release.