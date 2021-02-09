Baylor Law graduate appointed new U.S. Attorney for Western District of Texas

Ashley Chapman Hoff, a graduate of Baylor University Law School, has been appointed the top federal prosecutor for the district that includes Waco, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.
The federal district judges of the Western District of Texas appointed Hoff U.S. Attorney, effective this week, for the sprawling district that spans 68 counties.
She was sworn into office by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, of Austin, and will serve as U.S. Attorney until President Joe Biden appoints a successor, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Antonio.
It is not known if Hoff has applied for the presidential appointment. She declined a request for an interview, according to an office spokesperson.
Hoff replaces Gregg Sofer, who was appointed in October and resigned when the new Democratic administration took office.
"It is truly the honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas, and I am grateful to the court for the appointment," Hoff said in the press release. "I acknowledge and embrace the immense responsibility of this position. I am privileged to work alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated women and men of this office, who give their all every day to protect the public, defend the Constitution, and represent the United States of America.”
Baylor Law School Dean Brad Toben said school officials are proud of Hoff and her accomplishments.
"We are so proud that Ashley, a Baylor lawyer, has been appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District," Toben said. "The position is one of great responsibility in federal prosecution and representation of the United States in civil litigation. The U.S. Attorney’s position calls for a person of pristine integrity who has a proven devotion to the rule of law and the fair administration of justice. Ashley is a superb appointment. She will serve with distinction and honor."
After starting in 1995 as an assistant district attorney in Harris County, Hoff became a special assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Texas, prosecuting cases in a federal crime reduction program that became a model for the current Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which coordinates local, state and federal officials and resources to identify and target "the most pressing violent crime issues in a community." Then, as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District, she "was responsible for handling national security investigations as part of a counterterrorism unit created after the events of September 11, 2001," according to the press release.
Hoff then moved to a position in the Western District's Austin division and served as chief of the division from 2012 to 2018, when she became the Western District's first assistant U.S. attorney, overseeing more than 150 assistant U.S. attorneys handling both criminal and civil matters.
Now, "As U.S. Attorney, Hoff is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas," the press release states. "She is responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party. The Western District of Texas includes 68 counties spanning about 93,000 square miles. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas employs more than 300 people and has staffed offices in Austin, Alpine, Del Rio, El Paso, Midland, Waco, and San Antonio."
Hoff, a Sherman native, graduated from Texas Christian University in 1991 and received her law degree from Baylor in 1994.