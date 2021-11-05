Baylor Police arrest man on stalking charge on campus

Baylor Police arrested a man on a stalking charge Tuesday after a foot chase on campus and a fight involving the victim's father, according to an arrest affidavit.

A student called police to report Sebastian Silea, 23, was watching her at the Baylor Science Building, 101 Bagby Ave., and had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning, the affidavit says. Silea and the student were previously in a relationship, and she told officials he had previously threatened her with a gun, according to the affidavit.

By the time officers arrived, the student's father, who had previously traveled from his residence in Colorado to escort her to class and stay with her, had confronted Silea, police reported. According to the affidavit, he told Silea to stay away from his daughter, and they started fighting when Silea continued in her direction.

An officer then arrived and told Silea to turn around so the officer could place him in custody, and Silea ran across Bagby Avenue toward Daughtrey Avenue, the affidavit says. Another officer was able to cut him off and arrest him, police reported.

The student's father was taken to a local hospital because of extreme swelling of a calf muscle and reported he heard a pop and was in extreme pain after the fight, according to the affidavit.