A federal district judge in Midland has tossed out students' claims for refunds over Baylor University pandemic measures, including the school's shift to online learning.

Baylor student Allison King sued the university in federal court in Waco during August 2020. The lawsuit claimed breach of contract and false enrichment on the part of the university by its pandemic measures and online classes the previous spring. King sought a refund of tuition and fees for the spring semester, and another student, Joshua Roop, later joined the suit.

Baylor had closed its campus and moved all classes on online March 16, 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19 in Texas and 10 months before vaccines began to be distributed.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright dismissed the suit in April 2021, but King appealed, and an appellate court sent the case back to the Western District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge David Counts ruled Tuesday against King and Roop, barring their claims.

The university is pleased the district court once again dismissed the claims in this lawsuit, Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogelman said Tuesday in a statement.

“Baylor, like almost every other university in America, in moving classes online during the second half of the Spring 2020 semester, acted on the rapidly evolving information available to continue providing educational services in a time of global pandemic and under the public health orders in place so students could complete their courses in a safe and healthy manner,” Fogelman said.” Baylor stands by that decision, and we are pleased with today’s district court order to grant dismissal of the claims.”

Attorneys for King and Roop were out of the office this week and not able to respond to the Tribune-Herald’s phone request for comment on the ruling.

King and Roop claimed they contracted for in-person learning and the full experience of campus life, including sporting events, and student activities — all of which shut down amid lockdowns and masking mandates. The students wanted their tuition money refunded, along with attorney fees and court costs. Baylor did pay out millions of dollars in refunds for room and board, parking fees and other fees, but not tuition, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Counts found that the Pandemic Liability Protection Act, which the Texas Legislature passed and Gov. Greg Abbott signed in 2021 to protect schools, colleges and universities from just these kinds of lawsuits, applies to the case and is constitutional as applied. Counts found the state law bars King’s and Roop’s claims.

“Now one could argue, like Plaintiffs do, that shielding universities from monetary liability from suits already in progress isn’t fair,” Counts wrote in his opinion. “The Court doesn’t disagree. But the tests for whether the PLPA is constitutional in this case go deeper than ‘fairness.’ … (T)he PLPA protects compelling public interests through a narrowly tailored shield against only monetary remedies. And that is enough to bar Plaintiffs’ claim.”