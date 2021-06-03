Baylor University Police Department gets new chief

“He worked for us for many years,” McNamara said. “He did a wonderful job in the jail and as a deputy and we look forward to working with him in his new position for many years.”

Kolinek said his time in the sheriff’s office prepared him for this next step.

“I am very grateful for the 25 years that I spent at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department,” Kolinek said. “I am grateful to both former Sheriff Larry Lynch and current Sheriff Parnell McNamara. Both of those men gave me great opportunities to lead in different areas of the sheriff's office and by allowing me to lead in those diff areas, I believe it has prepared me to come over to BUPD in 2015.”

Former Baylor Police Chief Brad Wigtail retired effective Monday, after serving for six years, and Kolinek was a great choice to fill the position, said Mark Childers, Baylor's associate vice president of public safety.

“Chief Kolinek exemplifies servant leadership, which is evident by his daily commitment and passion for protecting the Baylor University community," Childers said in the press release.

Baylor also hired Don Rodman as the new assistant chief. Rodman's last job was as a commander for the Northern Illinois University Police Department, where he had worked 18 years.