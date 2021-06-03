Baylor University Police Department gets new chief

Baylor University has a new chief to lead the Baylor Police Department. John Kolinek, who had been serving as assistant chief, was sworn in as chief Tuesday in a ceremony at Pat Neff Hall.
Kolinek said he is excited to begin his new role.
“I am very excited for the opportunity that has been afforded to me by Baylor University to be the next police chief at the Baylor University Police Department,” Kolinek said. “I am excited to work alongside a great group of men and women who represent the best of law enforcement.”
Kolinek's first law enforcement job was with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in 1990. By 2008, he was a captain overseeing jail operations, according to a Baylor press release announcing his promotion to chief. During his time with the sheriff’s office, Kolinek also assisted Sheriff Parnell McNamara with media requests related to the 2015 Twin Peaks shootout that left nine dead and served as a hostage negotiator.
Kolinek has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University and a Masters’ Peace Officer Certification.
A Waco native, he joined the Baylor police force in 2015 as a captain, following a 25-year career with the sheriff’s office.
McNamara said Kolinek will do a phenomenal job in his new role.
“He worked for us for many years,” McNamara said. “He did a wonderful job in the jail and as a deputy and we look forward to working with him in his new position for many years.”
Kolinek said his time in the sheriff’s office prepared him for this next step.
“I am very grateful for the 25 years that I spent at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department,” Kolinek said. “I am grateful to both former Sheriff Larry Lynch and current Sheriff Parnell McNamara. Both of those men gave me great opportunities to lead in different areas of the sheriff's office and by allowing me to lead in those diff areas, I believe it has prepared me to come over to BUPD in 2015.”
Former Baylor Police Chief Brad Wigtail retired effective Monday, after serving for six years, and Kolinek was a great choice to fill the position, said Mark Childers, Baylor's associate vice president of public safety.
“Chief Kolinek exemplifies servant leadership, which is evident by his daily commitment and passion for protecting the Baylor University community," Childers said in the press release.
Baylor also hired Don Rodman as the new assistant chief. Rodman's last job was as a commander for the Northern Illinois University Police Department, where he had worked 18 years.
According to the press release, the Baylor department includes 37 police officers, 10 dispatchers, 14 security officers, an administrative manager and a records manager.
Kolinek said he wants to ensure transparency is a priority for the department during his time as chief.
“I want to focus on having our staff engage with students and student groups for the overall well-being of the students that we serve and gain the trust of all of our faculty, staff and students.” Kolinek said.
While his first two days as chief have been “so very busy,” Kolinek said he looks forward to opportunities to engage with people both on and off campus to help establish positive relationships.
“I want people to know that the Baylor Police Department is going to be open to different ideas and ways of doing things so we better serve,” Kolinek said.