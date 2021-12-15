Bellmead assistant police chief accused of running license plate of estranged husband's new girlfriend

Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was trying to find out the identity of her estranged husband's potential love interest in August when she asked a Bellmead dispatcher to run the Arkansas license plate on the woman's car, arrest records show.
Kinsey, 43, a 21-year law enforcement veteran, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant sworn out by Bellmead Police Sgt. Louis Rendon, one day after Kinsey filed a harassment and discrimination complaint against Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary, who also is serving as interim police chief.
Bellmead is accepting applications to hire a full-time police chief, and Kinsey’s complaint, filed with the city council and the Texas Workforce Commission, alleges Zakhary has “consistently diminished or marginalized Ms. Kinsey’s role at the city in favor or her male subordinates” despite Kinsey “being the most qualified and experienced officer at the City of Bellmead.”
Zakhary placed Kinsey on administrative leave Friday, she filed her complaint Monday and she was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree felony charge of misuse of official information. Kinsey remains free after posting $3,000 bond.
Kinsey's attorney, Ryan Johnson, called the timing of Kinsey's arrest "classic textbook retaliation" and said the charge against her is "absurd."
An arrest affidavit filed by Rendon and issued by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson says a "public servant commits an offense if with intent to obtain a benefit or with intent to harm or defraud another, he discloses or uses information for a nongovernmental purpose that he has access to by means of his office or employment, and has not been made public."
The affidavit says Kinsey and her husband were going through "divorce proceedings" in August. It alleges Kinsey, on a recorded phone line, requested a Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (TLETS) search for an Arkansas license plate on a car the affidavit states belonged to "a potential new dating relationship" for Kinsey's estranged husband.
"During the call, the defendant led Bellmead dispatch to believe it was for work related purposes citing the information was to be given to the Chief of Police," the affidavit alleges. "During an ongoing internal investigation, a Bellmead investigator drove to the defendant's prior address locating the Jeep Compass. The Compass was parked at the defendant's estranged husband's home."
Kinsey's complaint against Zakhary claims he directed one or more of Kinsey’s subordinates to contact a Texas Ranger “in a pathetic and desperate effort to manufacture unsubstantiated and false claims against Ms. Kinsey.” The Rangers declined the case and the subordinate acknowledged that there was no proof of wrongdoing, according to the complaint.
Zakhary placed Kinsey on administrative leave Friday and was clearly aware when he did so that she would file a discrimination claim, according to the complaint. That decision, the claim charges, is further proof of Zakhary’s discriminatory actions because the move came just days before the city council was set to discuss hiring a new chief and shows Zakhary’s intent to promote a less-qualified male.
Zakhary declined comment Tuesday night at a Bellmead City Council meeting, saying he has a longstanding policy against comment on personnel matters. Mayor Gary Moore and City Attorney Charles Buenger also declined comment.
City Council Member Travis Gibson has said he hopes to schedule a special city council meeting to discuss the complaint against Zakhary, but no meeting had been set as of Wednesday.
Johnson, Kinsey's attorney, also represented a Woodway city employee who alleged Zakhary sexually harassed her and fostered a hostile work environment. The then 17-year city employee settled her harassment lawsuit against Woodway in July 2018 for $50,000. Zakhary resigned the previous March as Woodway’s police chief and that April as city manager, after 39 years in Woodway.
Johnson is asking for Zakhary to be fired and Kinsey to be reinstated.
“Brenda Kinsey is a highly decorated peace officer and public servant who is just trying to do her job,” Johnson said. “She’s proudly served the citizens of Bellmead well before Mr. Zakhary weaseled his way into his current employment. Since arriving at the City of Bellmead, Mr. Zakhary has made her work environment intolerable, used offensive and sexually demeaning language and treated her differently than her male peers. She deserves better. The City of Bellmead deserves better. And if the City refuses to act by forcibly removing Yost Zakhary from his position, then we intend to use the justice system to do what the City Council will not.”
Kinsey alleges in the six-page complaint that Zakhary “blatantly lied and/or misled the council” during a Nov. 13 council retreat that was recorded.
According to the filing, Zakhary said “Jonathan Grisham and Stephen Leonard were clearly the ‘most qualified’ candidates, when Ms. Kinsey is objectively (by all relevant standards) more qualified than both of her male subordinates.
“Frustrated with Ms. Kinsey’s superior experience and qualifications, and in a specific effort to diminish Ms. Kinsey’s level of experience, on December 1, 2021, Mr. Zakhary revised (i.e. intentionally lowered) the minimum qualifications necessary for Chief of Police position job applicants in order to favor existing male candidates,” according to the complaint.
The complaint also claims Zakhary “demonstrated discriminatory conduct” during Kinsey’s performance reviews and created a hostile work environment by using “derogatory and/or discriminatory language directed at female employees.”
“By way of example, when the Assistant City Manager (and CFO and Head of HR) recently received a haircut, Mr. Zakhary referred to her in the office as a ‘DIKE,’” the complaint states. “More recently, on or about December 1, 2021, while discussing Ms. Kinsey in a meeting with one or more City employees and officials, Mr. Zakhary referred to Ms. Kinsey as a ‘BITCH.’ In sum, Mr. Zakhary’s use of such language and harassing behavior in the workplace has created a hostile and toxic work environment.”