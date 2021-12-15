Bellmead assistant police chief accused of running license plate of estranged husband's new girlfriend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zakhary placed Kinsey on administrative leave Friday and was clearly aware when he did so that she would file a discrimination claim, according to the complaint. That decision, the claim charges, is further proof of Zakhary’s discriminatory actions because the move came just days before the city council was set to discuss hiring a new chief and shows Zakhary’s intent to promote a less-qualified male.

Zakhary declined comment Tuesday night at a Bellmead City Council meeting, saying he has a longstanding policy against comment on personnel matters. Mayor Gary Moore and City Attorney Charles Buenger also declined comment.

City Council Member Travis Gibson has said he hopes to schedule a special city council meeting to discuss the complaint against Zakhary, but no meeting had been set as of Wednesday.

Johnson, Kinsey's attorney, also represented a Woodway city employee who alleged Zakhary sexually harassed her and fostered a hostile work environment. The then 17-year city employee settled her harassment lawsuit against Woodway in July 2018 for $50,000. Zakhary resigned the previous March as Woodway’s police chief and that April as city manager, after 39 years in Woodway.

Johnson is asking for Zakhary to be fired and Kinsey to be reinstated.