Bellmead man arrested, accused of shooting at home

A Bellmead man was released on bond Monday after his arrest Sunday on charges that he shot at a home in a Bellmead neighborhood in June 2021.

John Wesley King was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm, jail records show.

Police say King fired two shots on June 12, 2021 before 3:00 a.m. near the 1300 block of Lisa Street, according to a criminal complaint. Witnesses told police they saw a newer model red car fleeing the scene after the gunshots, the complaint states.

The complaint states that descriptions of the car and shooter from the home's resident and other witnesses matched King and his car.

Officers found a gunshot hole in a utility pole in the front yard of the home. They also found "a projectile in the driveway where it had struck a vehicle," the complaint states. The resident of the home told officers that her husband owed King money, the complaint states.

Later that day, officers responded to suspicious person call at the same residence around 4:19 p.m. and found King driving a red Lincoln four-door sedan the complaint states. King told the officers that he finished work around 2:30 a.m. or 3 a.m. and "went straight home."