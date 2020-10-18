Bellmead man arrested in online solicitation of a minor sting

A Bellmead man who decries pedophilia on his social media page was arrested Sunday on allegations he tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenage girl.

Jonathan Eric Ables, 28, remained in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest by McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators on an online solicitation of a minor charge, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

Besides sharing a post denouncing having sex with children as rape, Ables' Facebook page, which is open to anyone, features a photo dated last week of a McLennan County Sheriff's Office black Chevrolet Tahoe under the words, "The only person that truly wanted me for who I was."

According to an arrest affidavit, Ables thought he was talking to a 16-year-old girl on an app the document describes as one "known for child exploitation." Instead, he was talking to Investigator Joseph Scaramucci.

Initially, Ables said, "I'm 28 and I don't kick it with minors." He said he was on the app looking for sex, the affidavit states.

Later, he agreed to allow the girl to come to his home on Gilliam Street on Sunday morning for a sexual encounter, according to the arrest documents.

Ables was standing outside his residence and confirmed his identity through a text message as officers pulled up to arrest him, officials reported.

