 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellmead man arrested in sex assault of girl, 4
0 comments
Police report

Bellmead man arrested in sex assault of girl, 4

{{featured_button_text}}

A Bellmead man was in jail this week facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred when she was 4.

Alberico Licea Quesada, 67, of Bellmead was arrested July 6 after the Bellmead Police Department was made aware of sexual abuse outcry by a 5-year-old child in February 2016.

According to the affidavit, the child said Quesada had begun to sexually abuse her at his home multiple times when she was 4.

Officers received information from a family member who witnessed the abuse and said he saw Quesada under the blankets on the bed with the child and the “bed was moving.” According to the affidavit, the witness told officers that Quesada and the child would watch “nasty movies” together.

Quesada was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a first degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was being held Wednesday on a bond totaling $250,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert