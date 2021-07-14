Bellmead man arrested in sex assault of girl, 4

A Bellmead man was in jail this week facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred when she was 4.

Alberico Licea Quesada, 67, of Bellmead was arrested July 6 after the Bellmead Police Department was made aware of sexual abuse outcry by a 5-year-old child in February 2016.

According to the affidavit, the child said Quesada had begun to sexually abuse her at his home multiple times when she was 4.

Officers received information from a family member who witnessed the abuse and said he saw Quesada under the blankets on the bed with the child and the “bed was moving.” According to the affidavit, the witness told officers that Quesada and the child would watch “nasty movies” together.

Quesada was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a first degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was being held Wednesday on a bond totaling $250,000.

