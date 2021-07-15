Bellmead man charged with attempting to solicit minor online

A Bellmead man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he solicited a minor to have sex with a female, Bellmead police said.

Eric Eugene Martin, 40, of Bellmead, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of online solicitation of a minor, a third degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Martin contacted the minor child through Facebook Messenger in April and asked the minor to go to a residence in Bellmead to have sex with a female. The minor complained to police about the incident.

Detectives took pictures of the messages that Martin sent and found that Martin had been going by a nickname. According to the affidavit, Martin was identified through the images that he sent through Messenger and his Texas drivers license.

Martin was arrested and transported to McLennan County Jail. He was released on Wednesday after posting a $7,000 bond, which included an unrelated charge of theft

