 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellmead man charged with attempting to solicit minor online
0 comments

Bellmead man charged with attempting to solicit minor online

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Eugene Martin mugshot

Martin

A Bellmead man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he solicited a minor to have sex with a female, Bellmead police said.

Eric Eugene Martin, 40, of Bellmead, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of online solicitation of a minor, a third degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Martin contacted the minor child through Facebook Messenger in April and asked the minor to go to a residence in Bellmead to have sex with a female. The minor complained to police about the incident.

Detectives took pictures of the messages that Martin sent and found that Martin had been going by a nickname. According to the affidavit, Martin was identified through the images that he sent through Messenger and his Texas drivers license.

Martin was arrested and transported to McLennan County Jail. He was released on Wednesday after posting a $7,000 bond, which included an unrelated charge of theft

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former Hillcrest hospital building demolished

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert