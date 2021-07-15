Bellmead man charged with soliciting child online

A Bellmead man was arrested Wednesday after police believe he contacted a child online and asked the child to have sex with a woman.
Eric Eugene Martin, 39, was arrested Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
According to an arrest affidavit, Martin contacted the child through Facebook Messenger in April and asked the minor to go to a residence in Bellmead to have sex with a woman. The minor complained to police about the incident.
According to the affidavit, Martin was identified through images he sent through Messenger and his Texas drivers license.
Martin was released from McLennan County Jail on a $7,000 bond.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
