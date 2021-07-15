 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellmead man charged with soliciting child online
0 comments

Bellmead man charged with soliciting child online

{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Eugene Martin

Martin

A Bellmead man was arrested Wednesday after police believe he contacted a child online and asked the child to have sex with a woman.

Eric Eugene Martin, 39, was arrested Wednesday on a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Martin contacted the child through Facebook Messenger in April and asked the minor to go to a residence in Bellmead to have sex with a woman. The minor complained to police about the incident.

According to the affidavit, Martin was identified through images he sent through Messenger and his Texas drivers license.

Martin was released from McLennan County Jail on a $7,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert