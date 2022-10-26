Bellmead man gets life for killing son's grandparents

A Bellmead man who fatally shot his infant son’s two grandparents in May 2020 was convicted Wednesday of capital murder in Waco’s 54th State District Court and sentenced to life in prison.

A jury of six men and six women deliberated about an hour to find Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, guilty of capital murder for killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, during a cookout at about 7 p.m. May 22, 2020, outside his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead.

Christopher Wilson was Johnny Wilson’s cousin, and Strickland was Christopher Wilson’s ex-wife. Testimony revealed the slain couple’s oldest daughter, Ashley Wilson, 23, had been living with her second cousin, Johnny Wilson, and had a baby with him. Christopher Wilson did not approve of his daughter’s relationship with Johnny Wilson and let the couple know this many times over the years, defense attorneys said.

Ashley Wilson, as well as her sister, Haley Wilson, 18, and their 16-year-old brother witnessed their parents’ deaths and testified at the trial, the eldest for the defense, and the teenagers for the prosecution.

The state did not seek the death penalty, and after the jury returned its verdict, Judge Susan Kelly sentenced Johnny Wilson to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Family reacts

Three of Strickland’s family members gave victim impact statements after Johnny Wilson was convicted.

“You took my only daughter away from me,” Barbara Permenter told Wilson. “I am so blessed that you’re going to prison for life. You are a coward. I hope everyone you meet in prison sees you as a coward.”

Strickland’s cousin, Chasnie Kirby, told Wilson he stole a precious gift from their family.

“She was the best of us,” Kirby said. “No one ever had a cross word with her and now my aunt Barbie has to spend the rest of her life without Rachel because you stole her from us. I’m a social worker, so I wouldn’t normally say this, to anyone, but you, you’re no good.”

Haley Wilson, also a second cousin to Johnny Wilson, said she cannot sleep at night and has sought counseling because of what he did.

“I had to watch my mother bleed out because of what you did,” Haley Wilson said. “All your past and this, that, and the other, you wanted Ashely to feel sorry for you but they (her parents) did nothing to you. Verbal? I don’t know. But they did nothing to physically hurt you. My mother didn’t grab her gun. And when she tried to save my dad while he was bleeding, you shot her. And you didn’t shoot them each one time for self-defense, you shot them both several times.”

Prosecutors presented evidence showing Johnny Wilson shot each of his victims several times. Autopsy doctors from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences said the victims were shot from the front and from behind, and recovered at least one bullet from each victim.

Firearms experts testified that two guns fired bullets that killed the victims, and DNA experts testified that trace evidence left on the weapons showed Johnny Wilson had fired each of the guns.

Defense argument

The defense did not deny that Johnny Wilson shot his child’s grandparents. They attempted to make a self-defense argument.

Under defense questioning, the 16-year-old son of the victims said Ashley Wilson, not Johnny Wilson, invited him and Haley to the house that day. It was also revealed that Strickland, not Johnny Wilson, invited Christopher Wilson over.

Defense attorney John Donahue said the cookout started off as a friendly gathering with Haley and her younger brother engaging in horseplay in a backyard pool, like a normal cookout.

Defense attorney Jon Evans told jurors the 16-year-old called his dad a mean drunk, saying that when he drinks heavily, “he gets rough.”

Strickland had bought a handgun and sought a concealed carry permit, and the defense claimed that this was to protect her from her ex-husband.

At one point during testimony, defense attorneys claimed Johnny Wilson blacked out during the shootings. But video of portions of their interviews with Johnny Wilson that the Texas Rangers showed on the second day of the trial also included him saying he shot the victims.

In the defense closing, Donahue said Christopher Wilson, 6 feet tall and 278 pounds, had threatened many times over the years to harm Johnny Wilson, a shorter, thin man who walked with a limp and had full use of only his left arm. Donahue argued on the evening of May 22, 2020, he again threatened Johnny Wilson that he and his brother would return later and harm him.

Prosecutor Staci Johnson, during her closing, told jurors the defense could only find one police report in which Johnny or Ashley Wilson had called for help over the alleged threats during the prior year.

Johnson said Johnny Wilson had shot each of his victims several times, more than required to stop whatever Christopher Wilson had planned, and returned to shoot them more times when he saw they were still breathing.

Before closing arguments, the judge told jurors that if they found one of the killings justified under self-defense, they could not convict Johnny Wilson of capital murder. In this case, the fact that two people were killed in the same incident is the factor that makes it capital murder. Kelly told jurors that if they find one of the killings justified, they still could convict Johnny Wilson of a single murder.

The defense asked the jury to find their client not guilty of killing Christopher Wilson and therefore not guilty of capital murder. They did not make a similar request to the jury for the killing of Strickland.