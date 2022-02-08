Bellmead man indicted in sexual abuse of three girls

A Bellmead man who police say sexually abused two young girls over a 10-month period and sexually assaulted a teenage girl in June was indicted Tuesday.

A McLennan County grand jury charged Jeffery Adam Breichner, 32, in two indictments with first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of young children and with two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault.

According to arrest records, Bellmead police were alerted to the suspected abuse by Child Protective Services workers after interviews the three girls, ages 11, 13 and 17, who are related.

The two younger girls reported Breichner sexually abused them from January 2021 to October 2021 at a residence on Wilson Road in Bellmead. according to police. The younger of the two girls said Breichner asked her to "cuddle" with him and then sexually abused her in a variety of ways, officials reported.

Witnesses reported Breichner "would 'cuddle' with victim 2, and would always be hugging and having victim 1 sit with him," an arrest affidavit says.

The older girl also reported Breichner asked her to "cuddle" with him and sexually assaulted her in June 2021, the affidavit says.