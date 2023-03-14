A Bellmead man pleaded guilty to murder Monday in the 2017 death of a man he shot in 2003.

Ricky Ortegon Jr., 41, spent 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in the April 2003 shooting of Carlos Martinez, who died Feb. 24, 2017, while Ortegon was still in prison.

Martinez's autopsy determined he died of complications from a bullet wound he suffered in 2003.

"The tragic outcome of a decades old attack led to the latest indictment and ultimate conviction of Mr. Ortegon for murder," McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Tuesday in a statement.

Ortegon was jailed after pleading guilty to murder but soon will be released because he is being given credit for the 15 years he served between Sept. 29, 2003, and Oct. 2, 2018.

The DA's office reviewed the case and considered the 15 years Ortegon had already spent in prison, his time since being released, as well as the original case facts, and determined a sentence of 15 years was appropriate, Tetens said.

Ortegon shot Martinez because he thought Martinez had done something inappropriate with his girlfriend, Ortegon's defense attorney, Jason Darling, said.

Former District Attorney Abel Reyna signed Ortegon's first-degree felony murder indictment Aug. 29, 2018.