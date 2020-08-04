Bellmead man with pending bestiality charge arrested on sexual abuse of a child allegations

He was charged with bestiality in 2018 after police caught him with his neighbor's dog, officials said at the time. Mercon pleaded guilty to the bestiality charge last summer but has since decided to withdraw the plea and requested a trial. At the time of the guilty plea, officials said they intended to recommend deferred probation and transfer the case to the county's veteran's court, which was still being formed at the time. Mercon is a U.S. Army veteran, and Judge Matt Johnson said at the time he entered his guilty plea that Mercon was receiving treatment from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for service-related trauma and would be an ideal candidate for the veterans court and its ability to work with VA officials through the deferred probation process.