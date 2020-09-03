Bellmead officer gets award, credit for saving multiple lives in May shooting

The city of Bellmead gave Officer Cole Baack its Medal of Valor this week, after Baack saved multiple lives by arresting a man who had just shot and killed two family members and was chasing a teenager, Police Chief Daniel Porter said.

Baack was the first officer at the scene of the shooting in May and arrested Johnny Alvin Wilson, 36.

"Officer Baack responded without hesitation and arrived at the scene quickly enough to observe the armed suspect chasing a 16-year-old," Porter said.

Baack was greeted with a standing ovation during a Bellmead City Council meeting Tuesday, when he was given the award.

"He undoubtedly saved the life of the young man the suspect was chasing, but also other family members who lived in the area," Porter said.

Baack has been working for the department about seven months.

Wilson was arrested on two capital murder charges, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault-family violence, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a state jail felony charge of child endangerment. He remains in McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $2.3 million.

