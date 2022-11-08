 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellmead opens registration for new Citizens Police Academy

The Bellmead Police Department has opened registration for its first Citizens Police Academy to help residents better understand their police.

"This is a great way to show the citizens some of the operational aspects of the department, bring a better understanding of what we do and how certain laws are applied," Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Stephen Leonard said by email.

The academy will be conducted Tuesday nights from Jan. 24 to March 28 in the training room at the department, 701 Maxfield St. The training will be open to all but preference will be given to owners and managers of Bellmead businesses as well as residents the department serves, Leonard said. Enrollment is limited to 25 people.

Topics will include arrest tactics, searches and seizures, bomb squad and SWAT operations, with guest instructors from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and the Woodway SWAT unit, Leonard said.

Academy participants will also learn about the duties of dispatchers, the role of neighborhood watch and victim services, as well as the penal code and traffic code, he said.

Crime scenes, canine operations, and felony traffic stops will also be discussed, the assistant chief said.

Registration for the training will close Jan. 17.

"I also believe their attendance will bring the citizens and the police closer together building a bigger and stronger relationship with the community," Leonard said.

