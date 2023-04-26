Two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint Monday ended up in jail because the woman used a phone app to help police track them down, their affidavits say.

Bellmead police arrested Billy Hicks, 43, of Lacy Lakeview, and Eddie Earl Jones, 31, of Mexia, each on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

Jones told police he and Hicks met up Monday and drove around before separating near an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive, their affidavits say.

Jones walked up to a man to ask for marijuana, and Hicks jumped out of a car with another man and robbed the man Jones was talking with at gunpoint, their affidavits say. The man's girlfriend dropped a phone, and one of the robbers picked it up and fled, the affidavits say.

The woman whose phone was stolen then tracked it with an app to a location in Bellmead, the affidavits say. Bellmead police arrested Jones and Hicks there, and in Hicks' car they also found methamphetamine and marijuana, the affidavits say.

Jones remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $75,000 on the robbery charge. Hicks remained jailed with bond listed at $86,000 on the robbery charge and a third-degree felony charge of meth possession and a Class B misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.