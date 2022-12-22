 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business

  • 0

A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said.

Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to an entertainment center that was against a building in the 1000 block of New Dallas Highway, documents from the arrest state.

John Carl Watson

Watson

“The leaseholder of the property arrived just as the defendant (Watson) set the entertainment set on fire,” Watson’s arrest affidavit says.

The property owner had “personal interactions” with Watson and police had previously served him criminal trespass warning at the owner's request, the affidavit says. The owner identified the man as Watson, the affidavit says.

“The defendant (Watson) was reckless, when setting the fire, about whether the burning or explosion will endanger” someone’s life or property, the warrant states.

People are also reading…

Watson remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $10,000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert