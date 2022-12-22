Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business

A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said.

Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to an entertainment center that was against a building in the 1000 block of New Dallas Highway, documents from the arrest state.

“The leaseholder of the property arrived just as the defendant (Watson) set the entertainment set on fire,” Watson’s arrest affidavit says.

The property owner had “personal interactions” with Watson and police had previously served him criminal trespass warning at the owner's request, the affidavit says. The owner identified the man as Watson, the affidavit says.

“The defendant (Watson) was reckless, when setting the fire, about whether the burning or explosion will endanger” someone’s life or property, the warrant states.

Watson remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $10,000.