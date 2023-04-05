Bellmead's police chief tackled a man Monday who said he was "there to kill everyone" in the lobby of the police department, an affidavit says.

Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt tackled Robert Bree Brennan Dodd, 55, of Bellmead, at about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the Bellmead police station 701 Maxfield St., after Dodd reached for a pistol he had concealed in his waistband, his arrest affidavit says.

An animal control officer later told police she heard Dodd say he was "there to kill everyone," according to the affidavit. Before she could relay what she heard to others in the police station, Myatt walked into the lobby to speak to Dodd, the affidavit says.

When Dodd reached for the pistol, Myatt took him to the ground and several officers converged in the lobby to take Dodd into custody, the affidavit says.

Dodd was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant and a state jail felony charge of terroristic threats against a peace officer. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $30,000.