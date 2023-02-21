A couple is facing charges including child endangerment after they left their month-old baby unattended in a parking lot during a struggle with store personnel over an alleged theft attempt, Bellmead police said in an arrest affidavit.

Bellmead police on Feb. 16 arrested Selena Castillo, 22, of Milford, and Levi Windmiller, 21, at the Walmart in the 1500 block of North Interstate 35.

The store's loss prevention personnel stopped Castillo after she had stolen items displayed for sale valued at more than $100, her affidavit says. While in the loss prevention office, she called Windmiller, who was in the car with their baby, affidavits say.

Windmiller left the child restrained in a car seat unattended, with doors unlocked, then entered the loss prevention office and interfered with Castillo's arrest, his affidavits say.

Windmiller attempted to approach officers and grab property off the table, his affidavit says. While the officers detained him, Windmiller told them he had left his child alone in the car, officers said in the affidavit.

After being detained, Windmiller refused to tell officers where in the parking lot the child was located, then claimed he had lied about the child, affidavits say.

Castillo later directed Bellmead officers to to the wrong section of the parking lot, but officers found the child in another section.

Upon her arrest, Castillo refused to walk out to the police vehicle, leaving officers to carry her, her affidavits say. On the way to McLennan County Jail she told the arresting officer, 'I am going to kill you and your family for this,'" the affidavit states.

At the jail, when jail staff searched her, a pill identified as alprazolam or Xanax was found in her purse, according to affidavits.

Windmiller posted $7,000 bond to be released from jail on charges of state jail felony child endangerment and interfering with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor.

Castillo remains jailed on charges of third-degree felony retaliation, state jail felony child endangerment, Class A misdemeanors of possessing controlled drugs without prescription and resisting arrest, and Class B misdemeanor theft. Her bond was set at $15,000.