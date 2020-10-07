Bellmead police: Four arrested on possession charges after woman's overdose death

Bellmead police announced they arrested four men Tuesday morning on felony drug possession charges after a 40-year-old woman died of a suspected drug overdose at a home in the 200 block of Calvery Street on Saturday.

First responders found Sarah Bradburry, 40, of Bellmead, unconscious in the home Saturday, and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, according to a press release. An investigation into the cause of death is underway, but it appears Bradburry's death was a result of an overdose, according to the press release.

After finding drugs, including methamphetamine, in the house, Bellmead police received felony arrest warrants charging three men with possession of a controlled substance, the press release states. When officers executed the warrants at the same home Tuesday, they also arrested a fourth man who was at the scene on a possession charge, police reported.

Officers arrested Johnny Wallace, 68; Danny Dale Kelly, 60; James Thomas Hooper, 57, on warrants obtained after the initial search, and they also arrested Ozzy Isbell, 27, Bellmead Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey said.

Kelly remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $3,000 on a state jail felony possession of a controlled substance charge. Hooper remained in jail with bond listed at $10,000 on two third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance charges. Jail records did not indicate Wallace and Isbell were in custody Wednesday, but it was unclear if they had been released on bond.

