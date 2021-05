Police in Bellmead were searching for a male suspect in the Monday morning robbery of a Metro PCS store.

According to a Facebook post by Bellmead PD, the male entered the store, 903 N. Interstate 35, and held the employee at knife point, fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police could not be reached for additional comment.

Police are seeking any information that could assist in capturing the suspect. Anyone with information can contact Detective Irving at (254)799-0251.

