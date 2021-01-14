Bellmead police seek information on stolen camper

Bellmead Police Department is seeking information about a camper that was stolen from a parking lot Tuesday night.
The owner of the 2007 Puma trailer parked it outside a business in the 600 block of E. Loop 340, intending to leave it overnight. When he returned the next morning at about 7 a.m., it was gone.
Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said anyone with information can call 799-0251.
Rhiannon Saegert
