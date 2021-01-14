 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellmead police seek information on stolen camper
0 comments

Bellmead police seek information on stolen camper

{{featured_button_text}}

Bellmead Police Department is seeking information about a camper that was stolen from a parking lot Tuesday night.

The owner of the 2007 Puma trailer parked it outside a business in the 600 block of E. Loop 340, intending to leave it overnight. When he returned the next morning at about 7 a.m., it was gone.

Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said anyone with information can call 799-0251.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Robinson police officer tells his life-saving story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert