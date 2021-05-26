 Skip to main content
Bellmead police seek tips to find driver who fired gun in road rage incident
Bellmead police seek tips to find driver who fired gun in road rage incident

Bellmead PD seeks tips to find driver involved in shooting during road range incident

Bellmead Police are asking the public for information about this Nissan Altima with out-of-state license plates, which they believe was involved in a road rage incident last month.

 Bellmead Police Department, provided

Bellmead police are asking for help finding a man who shot at a fellow driver during a road rage incident last month.

At about 4:50 p.m. April 2, two men in a newer model, possibly a 2019, dark gray Nissan Altima with out-of-state license plates attempted to get in the same lane as an 18-wheeler but were unable to, according to a police Facebook post.

The driver of the semi truck, a 63-year-old man from Athens, told police the vehicle pulled up next to him at a stop sign near the Bush's Chicken in the 4000 block of Bellmead Drive and that the driver of the Nissan extended a handgun out of the vehicle and fired at him, police reported.

Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said the driver of the truck was not injured but was struck by shrapnel.

Kinsey said investigators had a previous lead that did not pan out, so they are hoping that by sharing the information with the public they could receive more information to help address the incident.

The Bellmead Police Department is asking anyone with information on the Nissan or its owner to reach out to Detective Seymour or Sgt. Rendon at 254-799-0251.

