Bellmead police: Six bikers arrested on organized criminal activity charge after assault

After a recent fight involving fists, beer bottles and drawn firearms, Bellmead police arrested several members of the Mongols motorcycle club on engaging in organized criminal activity charges, according to arrest reports obtained Monday by the Tribune-Herald. None of the arrest reports reflect a weapon fired.

Bellmead arrest reports describe six of the people arrested following the incident, which happened Feb. 27 near the Last Chance Bar and Grill in Bellmead, as members of the Mongols motorcycle organization. One is also described as a Mongols “prospect” and one is also described as an officer. "An officer must be present prior to any action taken by a group of Mongols," the affidavit for the man identified as an officer states.

Bellmead police have forwarded the entire case, including all arrests and charges to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office. The DA's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the case would go to the grand jury.

Motorcycle club activities

The Mongols motorcycle organization, expanding out of California, began forcing its way into Texas following the deadly motorcycle gang incident at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco on May 17, 2015, according to the most recent Texas Gang Threat Assessment, published by the Texas Department of Public Safety in November 2018.

The assessment states that outlaw motorcycle gangs are “associated with murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assaults, possession of illegal drugs, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and numerous other offenses.”

It also says outlaw motorcycle gang members are known to wear distinctive clothing to identify themselves as such.

That Sunday afternoon in 2015, a fight broke out in the Twin Peaks parking lot where dozens of members of rival groups including the Bandidos Motorcycle Club had gathered.

By the end of fight, a shootout among the rival motorcycle groups and Waco law enforcement officers left nine people dead and at least 18 wounded.

Following that deadly 2015 melee, authorities arrested, prosecuted and secured convictions of the Bandidos’ national leadership, though none of the convictions were associated with the Waco shootout. The Bandidos splintered and rival gangs including the Mongols began to force their way into former Bandidos territory, according to the DPS assessment.

The recent fight

According to the Bellmead arrest reports for the Feb. 27 incident, six men surrounded and beat a man with fists and beer bottles. The man suffered head injuries and was also arrested on a charge that he brought a firearm to the bar, the reports say.

The Texas Anti-Gang Unit identified the six who beat the man as members of the Mongols, the reports state.

The man who received the beating may have also been affiliated with another motorcycle organization.

Officers observed on security video one of those affiliated with Mongols to grasp the handle of a firearm tucked into the waistband of his pants in motion consistent with drawing the weapon, the reports state.

Since that date, the Last Chance Bar and Grill has forbidden patrons to wear any clothing that displays a gang affiliation, and no further gang-related fights have erupted there.

Prior to the 2015 shootout in Waco, several incidents led up to it, similar to the one in Bellmead on Feb. 27.

The six arrested on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, with the underlying charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, were Emanuel Cesar Ortiz, 22; Justin Paul Primm, 35; Joshua Ryan Rios, 23; Justin Nasir Shah, 34; Narciso Ramon Ruiz, 39; and Michael L. Grady, 41, who the affidavit identifies as an officer in the Mongols organization. Primm also was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of having a firearm in a prohibited place.

Kenneth Edward Boucher, 38, is identified as the man who was injured in February, and he was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of having a firearm in a prohibited place.

None of the defendants were listed as in custody at the McLennan County Jail as of Tuesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.