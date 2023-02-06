Bellmead police on Friday arrested their former assistant police chief on accusations that she misused official information in December 2021, reviving a case that the McLennan County District Attorney's Office had dismissed weeks ago.

Brenda Kinsey, 44, posted $4,000 bond to be released from McLennan County Jail after she was charged with misuse of official information, a third-degree felony, as well as a state jail felony charge of breaching computer security.

Prosecutors under former DA Barry Johnson had dismissed a misuse of official information charge on Dec. 28, just days before Johnson ended his term. The dismissal document says the incident did not meet the elements of the crime required by statute, since evidence did not show sufficient economic gain.

Johnson's successor, District Attorney Josh Tetens, told the Tribune-Herald on Monday that he has recused his entire office from this case. Kinsey, a 21-year veteran of law enforcement, consulted his law office about the initial charge while Tetens was a defense attorney.

The revived charges stem from an incident August 2021 when Kinsey was assistant chief at Bellmead. Police in the Dec. 21 arrest accused Kinsey of requesting a Bellmead police dispatcher to run the Arkansas license plate of a vehicle belonging to woman her then-estranged husband had been seeing at time.

Bellmead’s present police Shawn Myatt and Zachary deferred comment to Charles Buenger, the city attorney. Buenger could not be reached Monday.

The first arrest came the day after Kinsey filed a harassment and discrimination claim against Bellmead City Manager Yost Zachary, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Zachary had faced similar allegations of discrimination and harassment against a former Woodway city employee when he resigned as city manager there, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. The former employee and the city settled a lawsuit in July 2018 for $50,000, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.