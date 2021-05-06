Belton Man arrested in Waco in prostitution of a minor sting

McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials arrested a Belton man Wednesday in an online prostitution of a minor sting, according to an arrest affidavit.
James David Dominguez, 42, responded to an ad Wednesday on a website known for human trafficking, believing he was communicating with a woman engaging in prostitution, according to the affidavit.
A sheriff's office detective who was communicating with Dominguez told him there was also a 16-year-old girl he could engage in sexual acts with, the affidavit states. He agreed on a price, a time and a place to engage in sexual acts with the woman and the girl, according to the document.
When he showed up, Dominguez was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of prostitution of a minor and taken to McLennan County jail, according to the affidavit. Bond information was not immediately available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.