Belton man arrested in Waco prostitution of a minor sting

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a Belton man Wednesday in an online prostitution of a minor sting, according to an arrest affidavit.

James David Dominguez, 42, responded to an ad Wednesday on a website known for human trafficking, believing he was communicating with a woman engaging in prostitution, according to the affidavit.

A sheriff’s office detective who was communicating with Dominguez told him there was also a 16-year-old girl he could engage in sexual acts with, the affidavit states. He agreed on a price, a time and a place to engage in sexual acts with the woman and the girl, according to the document.

When he showed up, Dominguez was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of prostitution of a minor and taken to McLennan County jail, according to the affidavit. Bond information was not immediately available.

