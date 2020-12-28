Beverly Hills home likely a total loss after 12-minute fire response

A Beverly Hills home is likely a total loss after burning uninterrupted for 12 minutes before firefighters arrived on the scene from neighboring Waco.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Schmidt called in the fire at 1:54 p.m. after spotting heavy white smoke pouring from a house in the 4100 block of Acree St.

“I was out patrolling, came around the corner, and being a volunteer myself I knew from the color of the smoke it wasn’t good,” Schmidt said.

At about 2:01 p.m., dispatchers contacted Waco Fire Department, which has a mutual aid agreement with the Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department. The first of three Waco vehicles and seven firefighters arrived at 2:08 p.m., followed by a Beverly Hills fire crew two minutes later, according to officials from the two departments.

Schmidt said that as he ran up the house’s driveway, two grandparents and two young teenagers ran out of the building. By the time the group made it to the end of the driveway a window exploded, allowing air to rush in and feed the flames.

Beverly Hills Assistant Fire Chief John Zachgo said the family said the fire may have been caused by a space heater left on in an unoccupied bedroom.

